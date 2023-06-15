SOBR Safe (OTCMKTS:SOBR) Trading Down 1.6%

SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 68,702 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 796,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.
The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1.68.
SOBR Safe (OTCMKTS:SOBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.13. SOBR Safe had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a negative net margin of 11,327.65%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that SOBR Safe, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.
SOBR Safe, Inc, a hardware and software company, develops non-invasive alcohol detection, biometric identity verification, and real-time cloud-based alerts and reporting systems in North America. The company offers SOBRcheck, a stationary identification and alcohol monitoring product; SOBRsure, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band; and SOBRSafe software platform for non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification.
