SOBR Safe (OTCMKTS:SOBR) Trading Down 1.6%

SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 68,702 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 796,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

SOBR Safe Trading Down 2.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1.68.

SOBR Safe (OTCMKTS:SOBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.13. SOBR Safe had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a negative net margin of 11,327.65%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that SOBR Safe, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SOBR Safe

About SOBR Safe

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOBR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOBR Safe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOBR Safe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOBR Safe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SOBR Safe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SOBR Safe by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOBR Safe, Inc, a hardware and software company, develops non-invasive alcohol detection, biometric identity verification, and real-time cloud-based alerts and reporting systems in North America. The company offers SOBRcheck, a stationary identification and alcohol monitoring product; SOBRsure, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band; and SOBRSafe software platform for non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification.

