Snowflake Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 97,022 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 41% compared to the average daily volume of 68,982 call options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.17.
Snowflake Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of SNOW stock traded up $7.69 on Thursday, reaching $188.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,329,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,881,929. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.23 and a beta of 0.74. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $113.75 and a 12 month high of $205.66.
Insider Transactions at Snowflake
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in Snowflake by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 14.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 1.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
