Snowflake Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 97,022 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 41% compared to the average daily volume of 68,982 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.17.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of SNOW stock traded up $7.69 on Thursday, reaching $188.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,329,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,881,929. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.23 and a beta of 0.74. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $113.75 and a 12 month high of $205.66.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $8,230,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,114,946. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $8,230,746.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,114,946. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $1,527,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at $23,667,476.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 196,524 shares of company stock valued at $29,051,258 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in Snowflake by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 14.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 1.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

