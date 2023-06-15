Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Insider Sells $97,264.98 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $97,264.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,313,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, June 12th, Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.15, for a total value of $2,242,917.30.

On Thursday, May 18th, Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,372,760.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.81, for a total transaction of $2,185,707.42.

On Thursday, May 4th, Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $988,650.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $944,753.94.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $8,288,287.02.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Benoit Dageville sold 57,963 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $8,230,746.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Benoit Dageville sold 58,647 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $7,992,413.16.

SNOW stock opened at $181.04 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.75 and a 1 year high of $205.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.34.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

