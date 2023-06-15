Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Insider Sells $97,264.98 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $97,264.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,313,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 12th, Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.15, for a total value of $2,242,917.30.
- On Thursday, May 18th, Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,372,760.00.
- On Wednesday, May 10th, Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.81, for a total transaction of $2,185,707.42.
- On Thursday, May 4th, Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $988,650.00.
- On Monday, April 10th, Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $944,753.94.
- On Wednesday, March 29th, Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $8,288,287.02.
- On Wednesday, March 22nd, Benoit Dageville sold 57,963 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $8,230,746.00.
- On Wednesday, March 15th, Benoit Dageville sold 58,647 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $7,992,413.16.
Snowflake Trading Up 4.4 %
SNOW stock opened at $181.04 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.75 and a 1 year high of $205.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.34.
Institutional Trading of Snowflake
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
