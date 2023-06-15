Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Trading Down 3.2%

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.34 and last traded at $9.34. Approximately 1,390 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 42,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Snap One from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Snap One Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap One

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $268.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.48 million. Snap One had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Snap One by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Snap One by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Snap One by 23.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Snap One by 9.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Snap One by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

Featured Articles

