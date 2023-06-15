Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Trading Down 3.2%

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.34 and last traded at $9.34. Approximately 1,390 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 42,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Snap One from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.26.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Snap One by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Snap One by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Snap One by 23.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Snap One by 9.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Snap One by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.
Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.
