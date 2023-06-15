Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $10.25, but opened at $9.98. Snap shares last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 3,410,453 shares changing hands.

Specifically, General Counsel Michael J. O'sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 478,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,323,812.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $10,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 70,213,355 shares in the company, valued at $707,750,618.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,251,928 shares of company stock valued at $12,299,214. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.27.

Snap Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.89% and a negative return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $988.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

Featured Stories

