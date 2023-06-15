SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.93

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$24.93 and last traded at C$24.98, with a volume of 29761 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRU.UN has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.14. The company has a market cap of C$3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.78.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.