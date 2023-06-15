SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Sees Large Volume Increase

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 105,362 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 194,961 shares.The stock last traded at $14.68 and had previously closed at $14.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLRC shares. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $15.75 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of SLR Investment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

SLR Investment Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $796.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $53.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.53 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 11.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.27%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 364.44%.

Insider Activity at SLR Investment

In other news, insider Shiraz Kajee purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $101,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $101,775. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SLR Investment

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 614.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 275.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 86.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

About SLR Investment

SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It provides financing for equity, debt and senior secured loans for working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It makes control investments.

Further Reading

