Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Short Interest Update

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 467,100 shares, a growth of 174.6% from the May 15th total of 170,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,671.0 days.

Skyworth Group Stock Performance

Shares of Skyworth Group stock remained flat at $0.51 during trading on Thursday. Skyworth Group has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46.

About Skyworth Group

Skyworth Group Limited, an investment holding company, researches and develops, manufactures, sells, and exports consumer electronic products. It operates through Multimedia Business, Smart Systems Technology Business, Smart Appliances Business, and New Energy Business segments. The company offers smart TV systems; home access systems, such as digital set-top boxes; smart white appliances, including air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, kitchen appliances, other products; LCD modules; automotive electronic systems; lighting products; security systems; and other electronic products, as well as internet value-added services.

