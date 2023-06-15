Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Short Interest Update

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 467,100 shares, a growth of 174.6% from the May 15th total of 170,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,671.0 days.
Skyworth Group Stock Performance
Shares of Skyworth Group stock remained flat at $0.51 during trading on Thursday. Skyworth Group has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46.
About Skyworth Group
