SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) Shares Acquired by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,032 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SK Telecom by 1,039.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in SK Telecom by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SK Telecom by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in SK Telecom by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SK Telecom during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 4.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SKM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.13. 115,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.57. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $23.72.

SK Telecom ( NYSE:SKM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 5.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SK Telecom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

