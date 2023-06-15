Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Short Interest Update

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 56.7% from the May 15th total of 22,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 70,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 27.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 205,815 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 176.4% in the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 79,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 50,820 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 120.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 300,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 126.3% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,508,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,888,000 after purchasing an additional 841,750 shares during the last quarter.

SLN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of SLN stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $6.17. 337,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,802. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.74. Silence Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $17.99.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.91). Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 185.71% and a negative return on equity of 254.24%. The company had revenue of $5.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's mRNAi GOLD GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform that is used to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

