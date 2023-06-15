Short Interest in Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Drops By 27.6%

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the May 15th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yunhong CTI

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yunhong CTI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.83% of Yunhong CTI worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Stock Performance

CTIB opened at $1.91 on Thursday. Yunhong CTI has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Yunhong CTI

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yunhong CTI in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items.

