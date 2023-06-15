Short Interest in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Expands By 31.7%

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 287,800 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the May 15th total of 218,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Valley National Bancorp stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.38. 16,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,697. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.99. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5584 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Valley National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.