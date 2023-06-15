Short Interest in United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Drops By 46.9%

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the May 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of United Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBCP. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

United Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of UBCP stock opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $67.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.24. United Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $18.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.79.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

United Bancorp Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. United Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.14%.

United Bancorp, Inc is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans.

