Short Interest in Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Declines By 26.8%

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the May 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Stock Up 1.8 %

TKGSY traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.54. 759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,549. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $11.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter.

About Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd.

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city and liquid gas, and LNG in Japan. The company operates through five segments: Gas, Electric Power, Overseas, Energy Related, and Real Estate. It offers engineering solutions; gas installation work and construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business.

