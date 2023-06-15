Short Interest in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCPW) Decreases By 22.2%

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCPW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCPW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Stock Performance

Shares of THCPW remained flat at $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,481. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.54.

