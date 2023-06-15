Short Interest in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Declines By 56.9%

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 56.9% from the May 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Taiwan Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWN. UBS Group AG grew its position in The Taiwan Fund by 198.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Taiwan Fund by 21.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC raised its stake in The Taiwan Fund by 67.7% in the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Taiwan Fund in the first quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

The Taiwan Fund Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE TWN traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $31.59. 3,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,216. The Taiwan Fund has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $31.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.18.

The Taiwan Fund Company Profile

Taiwan Fund is an an integral economic player and closed-end management investment company. It allows investors to access and participate in the growth of the economy and the stock market, as well as the investment potential of the mainland and other emerging economies in the region.

