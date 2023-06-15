Short Interest in Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW) Declines By 48.9%

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 48.9% from the May 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Talkspace Trading Up 16.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TALKW traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.08. 184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,510. Talkspace has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.07.

Institutional Trading of Talkspace

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Talkspace stock. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,272,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684,616 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Talkspace were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

