Short Interest in Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) Declines By 34.2%

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the May 15th total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Swvl Price Performance

Shares of SWVL traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.16. 44,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,959. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.78. Swvl has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $184.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Swvl by 1,313.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220,336 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Swvl in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Swvl by 370.4% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,138,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 896,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Swvl in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Swvl Company Profile

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

Further Reading

