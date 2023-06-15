Short Interest in Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Declines By 33.8%

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the May 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sumitomo Stock Performance

SSUMY traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.85. The stock had a trading volume of 53,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,124. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.79. Sumitomo has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $22.14. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

About Sumitomo

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

