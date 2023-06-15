Short Interest in Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Increases By 195.2%

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 195.2% from the May 15th total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Stabilis Solutions Stock Performance

SLNG stock remained flat at $4.31 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,236. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Stabilis Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.25.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $26.84 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Stabilis Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

In other Stabilis Solutions news, Director Edward L. Kuntz bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $27,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,775.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 74.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Stabilis Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Stabilis Solutions by 337.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Stabilis Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stabilis Solutions by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 102,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Stabilis Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,000. 2.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets.

