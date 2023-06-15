Short Interest in Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Decreases By 59.1%

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 470,900 shares, a drop of 59.1% from the May 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
SPRB traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $2.39. The company had a trading volume of 63,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,041. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.13. Spruce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.28.
Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. Analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 317.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 88,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 26.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 180.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 61.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 78,490 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.
Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.
