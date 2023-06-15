Short Interest in Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Decreases By 59.1%

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 470,900 shares, a drop of 59.1% from the May 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Spruce Biosciences Stock Up 0.8 %

SPRB traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $2.39. The company had a trading volume of 63,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,041. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.13. Spruce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.28.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. Analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPRB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spruce Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 317.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 88,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 26.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 180.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 61.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 78,490 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

