Short Interest in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Decreases By 31.9%

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the May 15th total of 116,600 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 96,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

RedHill Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ RDHL traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.97. 31,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,406. RedHill Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.86.

Institutional Trading of RedHill Biopharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $1,063,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 58,128 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 228,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242 shares during the period. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About RedHill Biopharma

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

