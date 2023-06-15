Short Interest in Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) Drops By 33.1%

Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decrease of 33.1% from the May 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.7 days.

Pexip Holding ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PXPHF remained flat at $1.24 on Wednesday. 4,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,643. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30. Pexip Holding ASA has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $1.52.

Get Pexip Holding ASA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Pareto Securities raised shares of Pexip Holding ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

About Pexip Holding ASA

Pexip Holding ASA provides a video-first meeting platform worldwide. The company offers self-hosted software application and as-a-service deployment options for enterprise video conferencing, built on its proprietary Infinity technology. Its interoperability solutions are integrated into Microsoft Teams, Skype for Business, and Google Hangouts Gateway interop, a video system device registration and a meeting and calling service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pexip Holding ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pexip Holding ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.