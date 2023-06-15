Short Interest in Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF) Increases By 45.5%

Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the May 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Perenti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of AUSDF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,063. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75. Perenti has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $0.89.

Perenti Ltd. is a mining and energy services company, which engages in the provision of exploration, mine development, surfacing and underground mining, and energy and infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Surface Mining, Underground Mining, Mining Services and Idoba, and Corporate.

