Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Expands By 194.7%

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, a growth of 194.7% from the May 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,470,308 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,445,000 after purchasing an additional 85,730 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,669,176 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,325,000 after acquiring an additional 341,423 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,728,331 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $24,037,000 after acquiring an additional 241,541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,276,643 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after acquiring an additional 79,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 923,608 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,137,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.77. 62,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,658. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.81. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $9.39.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

