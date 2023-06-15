Short Interest in Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Increases By 198.4%

Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a growth of 198.4% from the May 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

MDOMF remained flat at $9.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $434.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.58. Mandom has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.13.

Mandom Company Profile

Mandom Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.

