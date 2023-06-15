Short Interest in Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Grows By 120.0%

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Kerry Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRYAY traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,587. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.76. Kerry Group has a fifty-two week low of $83.24 and a fifty-two week high of $111.43.

Kerry Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.7691 dividend. This is an increase from Kerry Group’s previous dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kerry Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

