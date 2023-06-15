Short Interest in Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Grows By 120.0%

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Kerry Group Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:KRYAY traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,587. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.76. Kerry Group has a fifty-two week low of $83.24 and a fifty-two week high of $111.43.
Kerry Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.7691 dividend. This is an increase from Kerry Group’s previous dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Kerry Group
Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kerry Group (KRYAY)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.