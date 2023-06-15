Short Interest in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Increases By 107.9%

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, an increase of 107.9% from the May 15th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 7.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 429,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,121,000 after purchasing an additional 29,262 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 369,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,299,000 after acquiring an additional 22,494 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 9.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 241,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,598 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 23.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 35,885 shares during the period. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BTO traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.28. The stock had a trading volume of 50,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,830. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $40.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.52.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

