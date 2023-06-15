Short Interest in Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) Drops By 60.4%

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2023

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOFGet Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 60.4% from the May 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Stock Performance

Shares of Japan Hotel REIT Investment stock opened at $457.38 on Thursday. Japan Hotel REIT Investment has a twelve month low of $457.38 and a twelve month high of $607.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $457.38.

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Hotel REIT Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Hotel REIT Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.