Short Interest in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Drops By 28.1%

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the May 15th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Intercorp Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services stock opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Intercorp Financial Services has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

Intercorp Financial Services Cuts Dividend

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.32). Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $379.46 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 7.6%. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the first quarter worth $225,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the third quarter worth $47,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 54.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,606,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,475,000 after purchasing an additional 918,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 111.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the period. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

