Short Interest in Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Increases By 128.7%

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 641,600 shares, a growth of 128.7% from the May 15th total of 280,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 403,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

Get Inter & Co Inc. alerts:

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTR traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,591. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 163.08. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $4.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $197.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.98 million. Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 0.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,986,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 252.1% during the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 3,391,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after buying an additional 2,427,834 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 396.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,384,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 1,903,796 shares in the last quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 178.7% during the 1st quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 521,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 334,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenician Capital LLC lifted its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC now owns 1,836,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after buying an additional 300,100 shares in the last quarter. 35.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

(Get Rating)

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.