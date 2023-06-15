Short Interest in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Increases By 57.1%

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the May 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 999,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

BOTZ stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.66. The company had a trading volume of 982,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,654. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $29.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,331,000 after acquiring an additional 178,706 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

