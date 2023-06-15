Short Interest in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN) Expands By 142.9%

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTAIN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.90. 1,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,080. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.49. FTAI Aviation has a 1 year low of $17.48 and a 1 year high of $25.67.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.5156 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

