Short Interest in Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI) Increases By 122.2%

Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 122.2% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

DHCNI stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.90. 20,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,928. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.67. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $18.95.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3516 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

