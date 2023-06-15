Short Interest in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Grows By 53.3%

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,290,000 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the May 15th total of 6,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 12.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Diversey Stock Performance
Diversey stock remained flat at $8.34 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 329,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,584. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 2.15. Diversey has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $9.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Diversey had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a positive return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $701.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diversey will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DSEY shares. UBS Group lowered Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $8.40 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Diversey from $6.00 to $8.40 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Diversey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.40 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Diversey from $5.80 to $8.40 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Diversey in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diversey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.81.
Diversey Company Profile
Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.
