Short Interest in Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Drops By 34.8%

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the May 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CLPBY traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $12.26. 30,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 0.28. Coloplast A/S has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $14.77.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Coloplast A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 27.50%.
Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.
