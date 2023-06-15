Short Interest in Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Drops By 34.8%

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the May 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Coloplast A/S Trading Down 0.2 %

CLPBY traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $12.26. 30,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 0.28. Coloplast A/S has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $14.77.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

Coloplast A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Coloplast A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 27.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLPBY. Barclays raised Coloplast A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Coloplast A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coloplast A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $900.00.

(Get Rating)

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.