Short Interest in Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Decreases By 66.7%

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CZBS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.18. 924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,997. Citizens Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.70.

Citizens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Citizens Trust Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and demand and money market deposits. Its loan products include commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and other titled recreational vehicles and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt; commercial real estate loans; single-family residential loans; and construction and development loans.

