Short Interest in Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Decreases By 66.7%

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Citizens Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of CZBS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.18. 924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,997. Citizens Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.70.
Citizens Bancshares Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Citizens Bancshares (CZBS)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.