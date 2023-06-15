Short Interest in Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Increases By 109.5%

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a growth of 109.5% from the May 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.96. 43,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,271. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.93. The company has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.59. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $15.11.

Get Chugai Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Chugai Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals. Its operations are carried out through the Domestic and Overseas businesses. The Domestic Business covers the manufacturing, research, and development operations in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.