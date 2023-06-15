Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Declines By 68.1%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCMGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 68.1% from the May 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CHSCM traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.35. 33,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,151. CHS has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

