Short Interest in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Increases By 54.6%

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 54.6% from the May 15th total of 672,900 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

Checkpoint Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.76. 247,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,274. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 3,651.55% and a negative net margin of 32,142.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Checkpoint Therapeutics

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CKPT shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $54.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $76.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 98.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 30,524 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 46.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 136.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 29.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

Featured Stories

