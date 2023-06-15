Short Interest in Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Drops By 47.3%

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decline of 47.3% from the May 15th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Central Japan Railway Stock Down 0.2 %

Central Japan Railway stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.76. 17,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,196. Central Japan Railway has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Get Central Japan Railway alerts:

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Japan Railway had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Central Japan Railway will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Central Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.