Short Interest in Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Increases By 57.1%

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Capcom Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CCOEY traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $19.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868. Capcom has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $21.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average of $17.25.
Capcom Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capcom (CCOEY)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Capcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.