Short Interest in Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Increases By 57.1%

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCOEY traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $19.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868. Capcom has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $21.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average of $17.25.

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

