Short Interest in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTSW) Decreases By 36.4%

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTSW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Stock Up 31.3 %

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.

Get Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the first quarter valued at $1,740,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mangrove Partners raised its stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 1,794.0% in the fourth quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 473,601 shares in the last quarter.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Company Profile

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses pursuing opportunities in technology-based healthcare businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.