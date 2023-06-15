Short Interest in Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSB) Rises By 96.4%

Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 96.4% from the May 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF alerts:

Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TDSB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.28. The stock had a trading volume of 32,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,566. Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $22.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average is $21.27.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.