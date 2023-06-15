Short Interest in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC) Decreases By 34.4%

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the May 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Price Performance

TDSC stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.27. 12,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,328. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $467.67 million, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

