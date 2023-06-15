Short Interest in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Declines By 54.1%

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the May 15th total of 184,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 826,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Stock Performance
BIGZ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.99. 528,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,846. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $9.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.39.
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust
About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.
