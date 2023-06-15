Short Interest in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Declines By 54.1%

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the May 15th total of 184,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 826,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Stock Performance

BIGZ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.99. 528,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,846. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $9.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.39.

Get Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust alerts:

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 47.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 272.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000.

(Get Rating)

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.