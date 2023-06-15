Short Interest in biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD) Increases By 53.0%

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 464,300 shares, a growth of 53.0% from the May 15th total of 303,500 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 66,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

In other biote news, General Counsel Mary Elizabeth Conlon sold 10,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $64,332.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 122,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,619.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTMD. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in biote during the first quarter worth approximately $5,788,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of biote by 156.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,057,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 644,906 shares during the period. Venator Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of biote by 137.5% in the first quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 712,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 412,500 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of biote by 313.9% in the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 500,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 379,924 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of biote in the second quarter valued at $445,000. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTMD traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.68. 161,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,399. biote has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $7.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $399.42 million, a P/E ratio of 93.35 and a beta of 0.59.

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. biote had a net margin of 56.20% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The company had revenue of $44.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.83 million.

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of biote from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, biote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.40.

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

