Short Interest in Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Declines By 32.0%

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the May 15th total of 88,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Baudax Bio Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Baudax Bio stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 81,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,920. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14. Baudax Bio has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $37.72.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($3.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by ($8.94). Baudax Bio had a negative net margin of 4,629.45% and a negative return on equity of 1,050.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baudax Bio will post -9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Baudax Bio by 428.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 108,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 87,828 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Baudax Bio by 34.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 82,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio in the first quarter valued at about $814,000.

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMBA, which is in phase I clinical trial; BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent; and Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine.

