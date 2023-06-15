Short Interest in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Declines By 27.1%

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the May 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 691,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Banc of California Stock Performance

NYSE:BANC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.42. The company had a trading volume of 127,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,856. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $18.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $721.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Banc of California had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 26.14%.

BANC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Banc of California from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $75,135.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 217,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,964.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $75,135.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,964.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Sznewajs acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $35,072.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,847.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 17,469 shares of company stock valued at $194,583. Insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banc of California

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 486,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after buying an additional 32,047 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 458,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after buying an additional 32,227 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 158,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,611,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,984,000 after buying an additional 93,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

About Banc of California

(Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.