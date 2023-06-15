Short Interest in AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ) Declines By 53.5%

AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a drop of 53.5% from the May 15th total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,458,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TSLQ traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $33.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,692. AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $32.74 and a twelve month high of $93.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average of $54.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

